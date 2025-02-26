A 30-year-old woman contracted brain worms after returning from a dream holiday.

The New England native, 30, had just spent three weeks traveling around Thailand, Japan and Hawaii. But when she returned home, she noticed that she felt a little fatigued, which she initially simply blamed on jet lag.

Her symptoms got worse, and she began experiencing a burning sensation in her feet that travelled up through her legs. She was hospitalised, but her test results seemed to indicate that she was fine - until she had to go back to the emergency room because the burning sensation had migrated to her arms and was now accompanied by a severe headache.

She was ultimately treated at Massachusetts General Hospital by Dr. Carlos A. Portales Castillo and became a case study in The New England Journal of Medicine. According to Castillo, the woman’s roommate rushed her to the hospital once more after “she awoke, she thought she needed to pack for vacation and was not redirectable,” continuing to be disoriented for several hours, People reported.

The prognosis was Angiostrongyliasis - a parasitic infection caused by Angiostrongylus species, most commonly Angiostrongylus cantonensis, which is also known as “rat lungworm.” While rats are the primary hosts of this infection, snails and slugs can act as intermediate hosts, and humans can become infected by consuming them raw or undercooked.

Dr. Joseph Zunt, a neurologist who specializes in infectious diseases, came to this diagnosis after doctors performed a lumbar puncture, also known as a spinal fluid test, and discovered she had eosinophilic meningitis — inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord. Most of the cases in Hawaii have been on the Big Island, though it’s popped up in the other major islands as well.

In addition to eating raw or undercooked infected snails or slugs, infection can occur from also eating fruits or veggies that have been contaminated, or land crabs, freshwater prawns or frogs that have themselves eaten an infected snail. This patient most likely became sick while eating food that was contaminated with snail or slug slime.

Symptoms of rat lungworm often start with nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, starting hours or days after eating contaminated food, according to Hawaii’s Disease Outbreak Control Division. Headache, fever, muscle pain, fatigue, insomnia and neurologic symptoms can develop, as can neck stiffness and pain, tingling or burning of the skin, double vision, bowel or bladder difficulties and seizures.

There is no specific cure for this infection, so treatment usually focuses on pain management. In this patient’s case, she was treated with the anti-inflammatory steroid prednisone and sent home from the hospital after six days.