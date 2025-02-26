Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines just updated their passenger policies with new age restrictions.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of February 1, passengers under the age of 21 are no longer allowed to travel alone on excursions departing from the U.S. Travelers younger than 21, the legal drinking age in the country, must be accompanied by a relative or a guardian. The guardian, however, does not have to be a legal guardian.

Any “underage” guest attempting to book a trip will not be assigned their own stateroom (cabin or suite) without a chaperone who’s over the age of 25. “The age limit will be waived for children sailing with their parents or guardians in connecting staterooms; for underage married couples; and for active duty members of the United States or Canadian military,” Royal Caribbean’s website reads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines just updated their passenger policies with new age restrictions. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It adds: “Certain other restrictions and conditions will apply; such as compliance with the age twenty-one (21) alcohol policy, and proof of marriage for underage couples or proof of active duty military status required.” Carnival’s policy states: “Guests are required to be 21 years of age (on embarkation day) to travel on their own.

“Guest ages will be verified at embarkation. Guests not conforming to this policy will result in denied boarding and no compensation will be provided at embarkation. Guests 20 years of age and younger MUST travel with a relative or guardian 25 years of age or older.”

Previously, Royal Caribbean allowed guests aged 18 and younger to book solo trips. These new changes are likely to affect the number of young people onboard cruises in the future, especially with spring break right around the corner.