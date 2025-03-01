A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after bursting into flames just moments after taking off from the airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plane, which was a FedEx cargo jet, was flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, United States, when it’s reported that huge explosion-like sounds were heard.

In video footage captured by people on the ground the plane can be seen flying overhead while the aircraft's engine is still on fire. The plane was in the air for an estimated nine minutes before it was forced to make an emergency landing, according to flight data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One post on X posted: "Engine failure/fire FedEx 3609 at Newark on takeoff, returned to land." Airport authorites claim that the acargo jet's engine was hit by a bird.

Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution, but operations have resumed, according to officials. There are no injuries reported. You can watch footage of the moment in the video below.

A FedEx plane has caught fire and being forced to make an emergency landing just moments after takeoff from the airport. Photo by X/@airmainengineer. | X/@airmainengineer

In comes just days after two Japan Airlines and Delta planes, which were both full of passengers, collided on runway in Seattle. In the incident, Japan Airlines jet sliced the tail of a Delta plane during the collision at Seattle Airport on Wednesday February 5. The taxiing Japan Airlines plane that arrived from Tokyo struck the tail of a parked Delta plane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 10:17am.

Terrified passengers, who were located between S Concourse and the south maintenance hangars, were astonished to see the wing embedded into the tail from outside their windows. No injuries were reported and there was minimal impact to airport operations. Images online showed the Japan Airlines wing cut right through the Delta tail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another incident last month, at least two people were killed after two small planes collided at Marana Regional Airport (AVQ) in Southern Arizona. The incident happened on Wednesday February 19. According to multiple reports, the aircraft involved were a Lancair 360 MK II and a Cessna 172S Skylane. The airport, which is located approximately 20 miles northwest of Tucson, does not have an active air traffic control tower, meaning it operates in uncontrolled airspace.