Two planes full of passengers collided on a runway in a frightening incident.

A Japan Airlines jet sliced the tail of a Delta plane during the collision at Seattle Airport on Wednesday morning (5 February). The taxiing Japan Airlines plane that arrived from Tokyo struck the tail of a parked Delta plane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 10:17am.

Terrified passengers, who were located between S Concourse and the south maintenance hangars, were astonished to see the wing embedded into the tail from outside their windows. No injuries were reported and there was minimal impact to airport operations. Images online showed the Japan Airlines wing cut right through the Delta tail.

One witness said on X, formerly Twitter: “So, we were sitting on the tarmac at SeaTac and another plane ran into us, just casually sliced into our tail. Very scary”.

There were 142 customers on the Delta flight from Seattle to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The company said they are working to get passengers on a new aircraft.

A Delta spokesperson told DailyMail.com: “While in sequence for deicing, the tail of a Delta 737 aircraft reportedly made contact with a wing tip of another airline's aircraft. There are no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight, and we apologize for the experience and delay in travels.”

Seattle Airport confirmed the collision, saying that both airlines were working on getting passengers and crew safety off the affected crafts. The statement read: “At approximately 10:17 a.m. this morning, Port of Seattle Fire, Police and SEA operations responded to an incident on the ramp at SEA on a taxi line between S Concourse and the south airport maintenance hangars. The incident involved a taxing Japan Airlines aircraft that appears to have struck the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft. There are no injuries reported at this time.

“SEA is working with both airlines to safely deplane passengers and bring them to the terminal. There is minimal impact to airport operations as this occurred on a taxi lane. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines if they are flying today.”