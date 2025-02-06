On 6 February 1958, Manchester United suffered their greatest tragedy as a plane taking players home from a European Cup match crashed in Munich.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today marks the 67th anniversary of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of eight Manchester United players. Eight United players were amongst the 23 who lost their lives. England internationals Roger Byrne, Tommy Taylor and David Pegg – along with Eddie Colman, Mark Jones, Geoff Bent and Liam Whelan – died in the crash. Duncan Edwards, already an England legend at the age of 21, died later in a German hospital.

United coach Bert Whalley, trainer Tom Curry and club secretary Walter Crickmer were also killed, as were eight journalists who included former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Frank Swift. The ‘Busby Babes’, as United’s brilliant young team was known to football followers everywhere, had beaten Red Star 5-4 the previous day on aggregate to reach the semi-finals. The Munich air disaster occurred on February 6, 1958 at 3:04pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their devastating losses, United still managed to play their FA Cup fifth round tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Old Trafford less than two weeks later on 19 February. They completed the season, even reaching the FA Cup Final, and Sir Matt Busby – seriously injured in the crash – recovered to rebuild the Reds into a team that won the League (twice), FA Cup and European Cup in the 1960s.

On 6 February 1958, Manchester United suffered their greatest tragedy as a plane taking players home from a European Cup match crashed in Munich. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The club has wrote on its website: “Forever in our hearts, we have been paying tribute to those who died and were injured across our recent men’s, women’s and Academy fixtures. In addition, there will be dedicated remembrance services held both at Old Trafford and in Munich on the anniversary itself.”

United’s men’s team remembered Munich on Sunday 2 February at its Premier League home fixture against Crystal Palace. Flags flew at half-mast and the families of the Busby Babes also attended the game.

A matchday memorial service took place under the Munich clock at 12:00 GMT. It featured poems, songs and readings by representatives from the Academy and Manchester United Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who survived the plane crash?

Some of those fortunate to escape with their lives went on to become some of the most successful figures in the history of Old Trafford, from manager Matt Busby to former record scorer Bobby Charlton, while the likes of Albert Scanlon and Dennis Viollet also continued their careers at the top.

However, two in that talented squad who did survive the tragedy were never able to play again. Jackie Blanchflower had only just turned 25 when tragedy struck on the slush-covered runway at Munich-Riem Airport. His injuries proved too severe. He suffered a fractured pelvis, multiple limb fractures and crushed kidneys, and he was forced into an early retirement. He died of cancer in September 1998.

Johnny Berry signed from Birmingham City for £25,000 in 1951 and helped the Reds to the championship in his first season, scoring six goals in the process. He arrived from the Midlands with a big reputation and he lived up to it immediately. He suffered severe head injuries which meant he was never able to play again. He became the first surviving player of the air disaster to die when he passed away after a short illness in September 1994, aged 68.

Ray Wood survived the crash but suffered terrible head injuries and rarely played again. Goalkeeper Harry Gregg rescued several people including Bobby Charlton and Dennis Viollet.