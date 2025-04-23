Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

P&O Cruises has apologised to almost 1,900 passengers for cancelling one of its cruises.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aurora was due to depart Southampton on Monday afternoon (21 April) on a three-day trip to Zeebrugge, Belgium, but passengers received an email on Sunday saying it could not sail. A P&O Cruises spokesperson apologised for the cruise's cancellation, putting it down to the refit delay.

They added: "We appreciate how disappointing this is for our guests who were booked to travel. All guests will receive a full refund and a future cruise credit of 20% of monies paid."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora is currently in Rotterdam in the Netherlands as its refit continues. Up to 1,874 passengers are affected by the cancellation but they found themselves unable to speak to staff at the cruise line as its customer services offices were closed on Easter Sunday.

P&O Cruises has apologised to almost 1,900 passengers for cancelling one of its cruises. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It sparked outrage among P&O customers who criticised the company’s communication over the situation and wondered whether they could have been notified earlier. Rhys and Eloisa had been due to visit Brugge to celebrate Eloisa’s 30th birthday,

Rhys told WalesOnline: “I work in construction and have been left thinking, ‘surely they would have known this was a possibility prior to Sunday. If a job is going to run over you know it’s going to run over more than 24 hours before. To inform people of this the day before the holiday is shocking. My partner’s family were meeting us in Brugge and were getting the train. Her brother had already gone to meet us there. Obviously we’re not going to make it there now.”

Rhys said he received the email from P&O while he was doing some last minute packing. He added: “At first I thought it was a scam. Then my mother-in-law received the email as well and I started to think, ‘hang on, this could be real.’ I then tried to ring Tui who we’d booked it through but Tui were closed on Easter Sunday. I rang Monday morning and Tui didn’t have a clue that the cruise had been cancelled. It was the first they’d heard of it.

“I’ll never book with P&O again. Just because of the lack of communication. It causes a lack of trust.”