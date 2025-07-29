Portugal airports strike: Flights to be cancelled or delayed to holiday hotspot as strikes to hit all major airports every weekend in August
SPdH/Menzies workers (formerly Groundforce) will be striking every weekend, affecting ground operations such as check-in, baggage handling, and aircraft servicing at all airports across mainland Portugal and the islands. Although essential safety services will be maintained, travellers should expect significant delays or cancellations, especially during baggage processing and boarding procedures.
Ground workers claim their base salaries fall below the national minimum wage, and they are demanding not only better wages but also the fulfillment of night shift payments and access to employee parking under previously agreed terms. Additionally, the union is pressing for the company to honor a Memorandum of Understanding signed during its transition from Groundforce to Menzies Aviation.
That agreement promised salary increases through 2026 and the payment of more than €2.5 million in outstanding compensation. These are terms that workers say have not been met.
British holidaymakers heading to Portugal throughout August with airlines including EasyJet, WizzAir, Ryanair, TUI Airways, Jet2 and British Airways could find themselves confronted by significant delays due to the strikes. Commenting on the strikes and passenger rightds, Ivaylo Danailov, CEO of airline compensation specialists SkyRefund says: “British holidaymakers flying to Portugal this August with airlines such as EasyJet, Ryanair, TUI, and others should be aware that while airline compensation under UK and EU regulations typically does not apply to delays caused by extraordinary circumstances like third-party strikes, travellers still have important rights.
“Airlines are legally obligated to provide care, including meals, refreshments, and hotel accommodation if delays extend overnight. If your flight is cancelled or delayed by more than five hours, you’re also entitled to a refund or rerouting, depending on your preference. We recommend passengers monitor flight updates closely and check with their airline for specific assistance arrangements during this period of industrial action.”
