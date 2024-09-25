Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was shot dead in a nightclub in Italy as part of a suspected mafia war.

Antonia Lopez, 19, was reportedly killed as scores were being settled between gangs involved in drug trafficking and extortion. The young woman was gunned down at Bahia nightclub in Puglia, Italy.

Michele Lavopa, 21, allegedly sought to kill a different man - Eugenio Palermiti, 21. Lavopa handed himself into police after his mother convinced him to and confessed, La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reported.

He has now been charged with voluntary homicide, quadruple attempted homicide, and possession and carrying of a firearm. The three were all involved in different criminal gangs. Lavopa allegedly fired seven bullets, with one hitting Lopez in the shoulder, severing her aorta and killing her in minutes.

A teenager was shot dead in a nightclub in Italy as part of a suspected mafia war. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Her family is thought to have a long connection with the mafia with many being members of the Strisciuglio clan, the Telegraph reports. Her father is serving a life sentence in prison for murder and grievous bodily harm.

Four other people in their 20s were also injured in the shooting. Authorities now fear this could ignite a gang war and a specialist anti-mafia unit is now investigating the killing.

Puglia's governor Michele Emiliano said: “This is the umpteenth clash between criminal gangs who are fighting to control nightclubs and drug dealing.” Michele Picaro, an MEP from the region, said: “We’ve reached the point where people’s safety is being put seriously at risk, even in places of entertainment and leisure. Our cities must not fall into the hands of criminal bands.”