Ryanair has issued an update on whether flights will be cancelled this week - after French ATC strikes have been called off.

The three-day French air traffic control walkout was planned for October 7, 8 and 9, but it has not been called off. Before the suspension was confirmed, Ryanair had said it would cancel up to 1,800 flights during the three-day period, affecting around 100,000 passengers.

Many of these flights simply fly over France but would have been seriously affected by the air traffic control strike when entering French air space. The proposed cancellations were expected to cost Ryanair €23million, according to its chief executive Michael O’Leary.

The Syndicat national des contrôleurs du trafic aérien (SNCTA) announced on Saturday that it would lift its strike notice for October 7-9 after reaching agreement with the Direction générale de l’aviation civile (DGAC). The action, which would have seen controllers stop work from Tuesday morning until early Friday, was expected to disrupt thousands of flights across Europe.

Ryanair has told NationalWorld this morning (Monday 6 October) that its flights will go ahead as planned this week. As the strikes have now been called off, Ryanair will not be required to cancel flights and will operate its schedules as normal.