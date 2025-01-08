Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with 20% off flights - but you’ll have to be quick as it is on offer for a limited time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair has launched a 48-hour flash sale today (Wednesday 8 January) with 20% off January, February, and March flights. It will allow customers a chance to bag even lower fares across Ryanair’s network of over 235 destinations for a limited time only.

You can bag flights to Ryanair’s most popular winter sun and city break destinations including Rome, Milan and Marrakesh. In Rome you can explore iconic sights like the Colosseum, the Vatican, and the Trevi Fountain. Winter in Rome invites leisurely walks through picturesque piazzas, creating a cosy, magical ambiance. It's the ideal season to soak up the history and beauty of the Eternal City, while avoiding the Summer crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milan promises an unforgettable experience for fashion lovers and culture enthusiasts alike, offering an exciting mix of cutting-edge design and rich history, including stunning world-famous landmarks, like Da Vinci’s Last Supper mural. Marrakesh is often described as "a cold country with a hot sun."

Ryanair has launched a flash sale with 20% off flights - but you’ll have to be quick as it is on offer for a limited time. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Its snow-capped Atlas Mountains provides a stunning backdrop to sunny days ideal for lounging by the pool, while the cool, crisp evenings add a magical charm. Wander through the vibrant souks and immerse yourself in the lively energy of Jemaa el-Fnaa square, where history and culture blend seamlessly.

Ryanair’s 20% off flash sale is available to book from now until midnight tomorrow (Thursday 9 January) only at Ryanair.com. Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said: “If you’re feeling a little short on cash after a fabulous (but costly) festive season – do not fret.

“Bag yourself a new year travel bargain with Ryanair’s 48hr flash sale offering customers 20% off January, February, and March flights. With hundreds of exciting winter sun and city break locations to choose from, your only problem will be deciding where to go! This incredible offer is available to book from now until midnight tomorrow (Thurs, 9 Jan), so hurry and book your bargain fares at Ryanair.com now.”