Alicante Spain: Schoolgirl, 13, fighting for life in hospital after 'lungs filled with blood' on family holiday
Charlotte Meek, 13, from Larkhall, flew to Alicante with mum Wendy, 52, and dad Stephen, 54, on January 5. However the next day Charlotte suddenly became unwell and was rushed to hospital, where she remains in ICU on a ventilator.
Tragically, the family lost Charlotte's big brother Justin in similar circumstances while on a family holiday to Florida in 2014. Her dad said it was like a "mirror image" of their current situation.
Stephen told the Daily Record: “We had three days enjoying a nice wee break, then in the early hours of Monday morning Charlotte began to have coughing fits quite consistently then began coughing up blood which is never good. By 5.30am she was being violently sick with a lot of blood.
“Even though Charlotte has underlying health conditions she had been well recently so we were worried. They have told us to prepare to spend weeks here while Charlotte recovers, they still don't know what the cause of the bleeding is. If she continues to recover there will be discussions further down the line about flying her home but just now we are focusing on each day.”
Charlotte has a genetic condition called SWAN (Syndrome with no name), which is so rare doctors are unable to provide a diagnosis and causes underlying health issues. The family have now moved to an apartment across the road from the hospital so they can stay by Charlotte's bedside.
Stephen added: “We phoned an ambulance on Monday morning and she was rushed to a hospital in Alicante. Her mum travelled with her in the ambulance and I followed in the car. By the time I got there she was already getting put on a ventilator and her oxygen levels were worryingly low.
