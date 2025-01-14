Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Spanish holiday destination has brought in a new tourist tax for holidaymakers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mogán town in Gran Canaria has brought in a new fee that will apply to visitors staying overnight. The new payment, effective from this month, will be charged per person per night.

The new fee was announced last month and officials said the profits will be reinvested into the local tourist industry. It applies to those who are staying in tourist establishments such as hotels or holiday homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fee stands at €0.15 per person per night, meaning a family of four will be charged an extra €4.20 (around £3.50). Holidaymakers should be aware of the extra charge they must pay when arriving for their sunny break.

A popular Spanish holiday destination has brought in a new tourist tax for holidaymakers. (Photo: Heritage Images/Getty Images) | Heritage Images/Getty Images

For taxes applying to holiday homes, the owner of the property must pay the tax in six-month periods, although it is likely this cost will be passed on to those staying in the establishment. Speaking in December 2024, the mayor of Mogán Onalia Bueno said: "The tourists who stay in the municipality contribute to paying what proportionally corresponds to them for the services and activities they enjoy during their stay.

"Under no circumstances do we want the residents to assume all the tax pressure through an increase in rates. Mogán does not turn its back on tourism but quite the opposite. We embrace it and expect it with quality services." Mogán is a town 93 kilometres outside the capital, Las Palmas, and has one of the best beach resorts across the Canary Islands.