A British man is in “critical condition” after being pulled from the sea while enjoying a holiday on the Spanish island of Formentera.

The man was airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties in the sea off the Spanish holiday island. The 70-year-old Brit was pulled out of the water at Ses Illetes beach by lifeguards who performed life-saving CPR on him.

Emergency responders were able to stabilise the pensioner on the sand before an ambulance took him to the island's hospital. Doctors then decided he should be flown by helicopter to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza given the seriousness of his condition.

The drama occurred just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 11 September) and the 70-year-old, who has not been named, was moved to intensive care as he fought for his life. It was not immediately clear if he was alone at the time of the near-drowning or with his family or friends.

Ses Illetes has been previously hailed as the one of the world's most beautiful beaches. It can be found within the Ses Salines de Eivissa and Formentera Natural Park, occupying a large area of the west side of the Es Trucadors peninsula, in the extreme north of Formentera. There are more than 450 metres of beach divided into two parts by a small rocky area in the middle.