A woman has disappeared after being swept away in rip currents in front of her horrified friends off a beach in Puerto Rico.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, identified as a 22-year-old from Indiana, was said to be swimming near the Condado Beach when she vanished on Sunday (8 September). A bystander first reported hearing screams and saw two people in distress in the water.

The woman was wearing a white shirt, pants and swimwear when she went missing, according to authorities. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has been helping local emergency crews by air and ground in their search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Authorities said the woman was with two friends at the San Juan beach when they were caught in a strong rip current around 6:32pm on Sunday. The woman's friends were rescued and helped ashore by locals and authorities responding to the scene.

A woman has disappeared after being swept away in rip currents in front of her horrified friends off a beach in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A helicopter and more responders were dispatched to help find the woman. The USCG wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday afternoon (9 September): “USCG crews are searching alongside Puerto Rico Police & Puerto Rico Joint Force of Rapid Action and Emergency Management crews for a missing adult female tourist who was last seen in distress in the water near Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday night.

“Two other female adult tourists, also U.S. citizens, were previously rescued in this case. CoastGuard assets involved in the ongoing search include a 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat & a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from USCG Air Station Borinquen.

“USCG air and surface rescue teams continue searching alongside local emergency authorities, for a missing person off Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico. CivilAirPatrol and CGAUX air units are also assisting.”

The Coast Guard did not share the name of the missing woman. The USCG said on Sunday evening the woman was visiting the island with friends, travelling from Indianapolis.