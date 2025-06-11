An airline has shut down and ceased all operations after filing for bankruptcy.

Silver Airways has announced it will cease operations effective immediately with all of its assets, including its fleet of ATR 42/72 aircraft, being sold. Its flights have all been axed as of Wednesday 11 June following a bankruptcy-driven asset sale.

Passengers are advised to seek refunds via original payment channels. One user wrote that the airline “will be missed” at Tampa International Airport in Florida.

Silver Airways was recently up for grabs at a bankruptcy auction but no buyers came forward despite the carrier’s extensive marketing efforts and outreach to dozens of potential buyers, according to a report by The Street.

The news about the auction came half a year after Silver Airways filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. The goal was to restructure its debt, while continuing operations and preserving its value.

It was burdened with between $100 million and $500 million in debt. Silver Airways had continued to operate during its bankruptcy process, though it has reduced its fleet by half in recent months.

In an announcement the airline said: “Dear Silver Airways customers, we regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025. In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined not to continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refunded through your credit card company or your travel agency”.