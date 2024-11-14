Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six people have been charged after 180kg of cocaine was found in suitcases at Birmingham Airport.

National Crime Agency (NCA) said officers seized suitcases containing around 180 kilos of cocaine, worth millions of pounds, on Monday (11 November). The suspects, two men and three women, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, and a man from Halesowen were arrested at the scene.

They were questioned by NCA investigators and charged late on Tuesday evening (12 November) with conspiring to import Class-A drugs. They were due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday 13 November).

NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said it was a "significant drug seizure" and that his team were "determined" to "protect the public". He said: "This was a significant drug seizure, which prevented Class-A drugs worth many millions of pounds from reaching the hands of criminals in the UK.

Six people have been charged after 180kg of cocaine was found in suitcases at Birmingham Airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“Illegal drugs like cocaine fuel violence and exploitation in our communities. We are determined to do all we can to protect the public by targeting those involved in their supply.”

The 17-year-old girl cannot be named because of her age. The other five people charged are:

Aamir Shaffaq Mohammed, 27, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford

Umair Shaffaq Mohammed, 21, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford

Safa Noor, 19, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford

Farzana Kauser, 53, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford

Khaled Abdulkawi, 36, of Haden Road, Halesowen