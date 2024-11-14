Birmingham Airport: Six charged including girl, 17, after 180kg of cocaine worth millions found in suitcases
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
National Crime Agency (NCA) said officers seized suitcases containing around 180 kilos of cocaine, worth millions of pounds, on Monday (11 November). The suspects, two men and three women, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, and a man from Halesowen were arrested at the scene.
They were questioned by NCA investigators and charged late on Tuesday evening (12 November) with conspiring to import Class-A drugs. They were due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday 13 November).
NCA Branch Commander Mick Pope said it was a "significant drug seizure" and that his team were "determined" to "protect the public". He said: "This was a significant drug seizure, which prevented Class-A drugs worth many millions of pounds from reaching the hands of criminals in the UK.
“Illegal drugs like cocaine fuel violence and exploitation in our communities. We are determined to do all we can to protect the public by targeting those involved in their supply.”
The 17-year-old girl cannot be named because of her age. The other five people charged are:
- Aamir Shaffaq Mohammed, 27, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford
- Umair Shaffaq Mohammed, 21, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford
- Safa Noor, 19, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford
- Farzana Kauser, 53, of Waterlilly Road, Bradford
- Khaled Abdulkawi, 36, of Haden Road, Halesowen
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.