Six Flags Qiddiya City is a new theme park coming to Saudi Arabia - and is supported by the UK government.

A video has been released on social media and shared widely of a teaser of one of the park’s rollercoasters, called Falcons Flight. One user said it “sounds like a fighter jet”. Falcons Flight is set to be the world’s tallest, fastest and longest coaster.

Intamin, a creator of record-breaking amusement rides, has partnered with Qiddiya to design the record-breaking ride. Six Flags Qiddiya City will also include Sirocco Tower, the world’s tallest, free-standing shot tower ride; and Gyrospin, the world’s tallest pendulum ride.

Six Flags Qiddiya City’s attractions are spread across 79 acres and six themed lands: Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Discovery Springs, City Thrills, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition. It will be operated by Six Flags, as will the nearby Aquarabia water park.

Aquarabia will be home to 22 state-of-the-art water rides and attractions, including the world’s tallest water coaster and Saudi Arabia’s first surf pool. Brian Machamer, president of Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia, told blooloop last year: “Aquarabia stands as a testament to innovation and imagination.

“The park’s design is a masterpiece of creativity and engineering, offering an unparalleled aquatic adventure for visitors of all ages.” As for Six Flags, he said: “Each of the six lands within the park offers visitors a unique and immersive journey.” The theme park is set to open later on this year.

It is being supported by the UK government, as outlined on its website. The government says: “UKEF has guaranteed an Islamic Murabaha financing facility signed by Qiddiya Investment Company to finance the construction of the Six Flags Qiddiya City theme park.

