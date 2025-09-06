A popular tourist destination on the holiday island of Mallorca that was visited by 2m Brits in June alone has only enough water reserves left for about a week.

The shortage affects the Serra de Tramuntana region in the northwest of the Balearic island and was reported on September 2.

The town of Soller is one of the most popular destinations on the island. Officials said the level of wells that supply the municipality has fallen sharply and there is no rain forecast in the short term.

Soller in Mallorca | Newsflash/NX

The mayor of Soller met the regional director of water resources and neighbouring mayors to assess the situation.

Restrictions already in place ban filling private or municipal swimming pools with tap water, watering gardens or orchards, and washing cars, boats, or terraces except for health or safety reasons. Municipal swimming pools have been closed, and beach showers turned off.

Sports facilities, including the Son Angelats municipal centre, announced the closure of its two swimming pools immediately after the measures were decreed.

The neighbouring town of Deia already cuts water completely three days a week and had to supply residents by tanker truck in August.

If the situation continues, Soller officials are preparing to impose supply cuts to homes starting next week.

The lack of rainfall has also reduced the flow in the Sa Costera water transfer system, which supplies Soller and Fornalutx, with far more water currently leaving the reservoir than entering it.

