Taxis have gone on strike for two days in South Africa.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minibus taxi operators announced a two-day strike from Thursday in solidarity with the Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Owners Association. A notice circulated on social media on Wednesday said: “All KZN taxi associations will take part in the strike.

“Therefore there will be no taxi transport available. Please advise your staff accordingly and if your children use taxis to get to school, please make alternative arrangements. Should the situation change we will update residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solidarity strike follows strike action in Clermont, Durban, in protest against the impounding of 25 taxis on Friday. The taxis were impounded after taxi bosses from the Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Owners Association allegedly squared up with e-hailing drivers. One driver was shot and another assaulted.

Taxis have gone on strike for two days in South Africa. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Police detained 15 taxi owners and drivers in connection with the violence. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairperson in the Durban South region Mathula Mkhize didn't respond to queries.

However, Santaco KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Boy Zondi clarified some taxis would be operational. He said: “I need to clarify there will be taxis in the province, maybe they will not be available in Durban.”