Spain and Portugal have been hit by a widespread power outage leaving millions without electricity.

A user on X said he is currently “stranded” at Valencia Airport due to the power outage. He said: “I’m currently stranded in Valencia airport as a result of the #blackout happening across Spain”. On Valencia Airport’s website upcoming departure flights to Madrid Barajas Airport have all been delayed.

Madrid's Barajas international airport was left without power, while telecommunications have been affected as well. Meanwhile, other airports have come to a standstill throughout the region. A user on X who is at Madrid’s main airport said: “Was at the Barcelona airport when suddenly all the lights shut down. Very unsettling. Power was restored about 10 minutes later without explanation.”

A warning on the website reads: “Due to the power outage, some incidents are occurring at the airports. Contingency generators are active. Please check with your airline, as there may be disruptions to access and ground transportation.” All of the airport’s arriving and departing flights are currently delayed.

There are currently no delays to Barcelona’s main airport or Alicante’s. However, both airports still have the same warning as Madrid’s regarding the blackout. It is advised to check with your airline and keep up to date with airport’s websites.

Numerous passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the Spanish and Portuguese capitals, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reports. The Spanish government has gathered for an emergency session at Moncloa and is monitoring the situation as it develops.

Citizens of Andorra and parts of France bordering Spain were also reporting being hit by the blackout. Further outages have been reported as far as Belgium, according to the latest information. The cause is yet unclear.