Spain has approved to build a Caribbean-style resort next to the tourist hotspot Seville which will have pristine beaches. (Photo: Crystal Lagoons/Facebook) | Crystal Lagoons/Facebook

Spain has approved to build a Caribbean-style resort next to the tourist hotspot Seville which will have pristine beaches.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groundbreaking luxury resort will be just four miles from Seville. The €100 million (around £84.36 million) project has received the green light, promising an artificial paradise featuring a massive 1.49-hectare lagoon and pristine white sand beaches.

Dubbed Lagoon City, the visionary development is backed by global water innovation company Crystal Lagoons and Romanian investment firm Forty Management. The first phase, which involves acquiring a sprawling 120,000m² land parcel, is already underway following official approval from Bormujos Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spain has approved to build a Caribbean-style resort next to the tourist hotspot Seville which will have pristine beaches. (Photo: Crystal Lagoons/Facebook) | Crystal Lagoons/Facebook

The resort will feature a 200-room five-star hotel, three apart-hotel towers, a state-of-the-art event center, an international dining hub, a sky bar with panoramic views, and an inviting promenade lined with premium leisure facilities. Designed as a public-access attraction, visitors can indulge in swimming, water sports, and the ultimate beach experience—all within reach of Seville’s vibrant cityscape.

Lagoon City is expected to inject a significant economic boost into the region. However, developers must secure additional permits within 18 months before full-scale construction can commence. The project is also set to reduce tourism-related carbon emissions by offering an exotic beach experience close to home—cutting down on long-haul flights while delivering turquoise waters and tropical bliss right to Spain’s doorstep.