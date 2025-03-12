Spain to build Caribbean-style resort with pristine beaches, five-star hotel and sky bar next to tourist hotspot Seville
The groundbreaking luxury resort will be just four miles from Seville. The €100 million (around £84.36 million) project has received the green light, promising an artificial paradise featuring a massive 1.49-hectare lagoon and pristine white sand beaches.
Dubbed Lagoon City, the visionary development is backed by global water innovation company Crystal Lagoons and Romanian investment firm Forty Management. The first phase, which involves acquiring a sprawling 120,000m² land parcel, is already underway following official approval from Bormujos Town Hall.
The resort will feature a 200-room five-star hotel, three apart-hotel towers, a state-of-the-art event center, an international dining hub, a sky bar with panoramic views, and an inviting promenade lined with premium leisure facilities. Designed as a public-access attraction, visitors can indulge in swimming, water sports, and the ultimate beach experience—all within reach of Seville’s vibrant cityscape.
Lagoon City is expected to inject a significant economic boost into the region. However, developers must secure additional permits within 18 months before full-scale construction can commence. The project is also set to reduce tourism-related carbon emissions by offering an exotic beach experience close to home—cutting down on long-haul flights while delivering turquoise waters and tropical bliss right to Spain’s doorstep.