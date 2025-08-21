An Indian businessman has been convicted of carrying out an abhorrent sex attack on a 15-year-old girl while she slept on a flight from Mumbai to Zurich in Switzerland.

The 44-year-old was sitting next to the child during a nine-hour flight from Mumbai, India to Zurich, Switzerland. After the young girl had fallen asleep, the man went on to perform sex acts on her, a court found.

According to an indictment filed by the Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office for Serious Violent Crime, the Indian national put his arm around her and touched her repeatedly. He then carried out the horrific attack, sending the 15-year-old victim "into shock" due to the horrendous abuse.

The indictment said that she was unable to say or do anything while in this state before the rapist finally let go of her on his own accord. It was not mentioned during the trial or in the indictment how the man's crimes came to light.

The 44-year-old was immediately arrested in Zurich after the flight landed. In Bulach District Court, he admitted to carrying out the attack - and claimed to the court that he realised he had made a mistake.

He also said that he knew the girl was young, but did not know her exact age, and admitted that she had not consented. The man was convicted of rape and sexual acts with a child and received a suspended sentence of just one-and-a-half years.

It was confirmed that the man will not spend another day behind bars because he had already been held in custody since March. The 44-year-old rapist is banned from entering Switzerland for the next five years and is not allowed to engage in any activity consisting of regular contact with children for the rest of his life.

The man was released from custody after the trial concluded before being handed over to the Migration Office of Switzerland to be deported. The conviction came one year after the Council of States and National Council of Switzerland agreed to enshrine the "no means no" amendment into law.

Under this change to the law, it is now considered rape if the victim indicates through gestures or words that they do not wish the sexual act to happen. The amendment also means that any act similar to full sexual intercourse that is penetrative is deemed as rape. In this case, the child's state of shock was deemed by the Swiss Courts to be a sign of rejection.