A 28-year-old teacher has died after jumping off an infamously dangerous cliff while on holiday in Hawaii.

Santiago Bordieu was seen taking a running start from the cliff edge at the natural formation on the south of Honolulu. The teacher was seen quickly sprinting before leaping off the cliff on Saturday (8 February).

After sailing through the air for a second, his body splashed into the water. Several people in the sea around him frantically started to search for his body.

After several minutes of searching, his body could be seen floating in the water. According to witnesses, one of his friends began the search after he did not resurface.

Several minutes later, jet skis from the Honolulu Department of Ocean Safety arrived with a team of rescuers. After retrieving his body, he was taken to the nearby Maunalua Bay, where rescuers performed CPR. He responded to this, however, he later died from his injuries.

Bordieu was a physical education instructor at the Saint Nicholas school in Olivos, Argentina. He was also a physical trainer at the San Isidro Club, where he also played rugby.

The club said following his death: “We share great affection [with] all the family and friends of Santi in this moment. Santi was a player of the 96 generation and also collaborated as a PF in our youth divisions. He will be missed.”