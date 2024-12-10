Brits are now banned from doing a popular activity in Tenerife as part of plans to preserve the island’s natural beauty.

Island leaders have restricted tourist buses gaining entry to the natural beauty of Anaga Rural Park in the New Year. Rosa Dávila, president of Tenerife Cabildo, wants to improve traffic flow and preserve the island's natural beauty.

She has unveiled some 70 measures to safeguard Tenerife's environment as part of a 'mobility reform.' One of the most notable measures is the prohibition of tourist buses from accessing the park which begins in January.

The measures are part of a broader strategy replace the "obsolete model" of mobility which now exists. Seven key points will improve transportation efficiency and sustainability.

The restrictions, she says, have reduced 23 million vehicle trips over a 15 month period and "significantly reducing traffic congestion." The large tourist buses ban in Anaga will also be introduced with a new parking area in Las Canteras. It hopes to further restrict traffic to the Anaga Massif, a protected natural area known for its stunning landscapes.

Dávila mentioned a similar measure for Masca, but did not specify whether it would take effect in 2025. It comes as a new charge is also being introduced for those hiking to the top of volcano Mount Teide.

Rosa Dávila said the restrictions include curbing the number of visitors to just 300 people a day. And those walking to the summit will have to choose from just three time slots.

Hikers must now register on the 'Tenerife ON' app. They can then choose between 9-4pm, 4pm-midnight, and midnight-9am. The Teide National Park, meanwhile, will have 24-hour support staff working throughout the year. Brits could face a €600 fine for not keeping to curbs and could be liable for rescue between €2,000 and €12,000.