Recently I had the joy of staying at the five-star The BoTree Hotel in London - and I would stay again in a heartbeat.

The BoTree Hotel is worth all the five stars. Its location means it is so easy to get around and you are in the heart of the capital, and the hotel even has rooms with balconies. I was lucky enough to stay in one of the rooms that has a balcony and it was amazing.

The layout was designed so well and it made the space feel huge. There were different areas including living area, a walk-in wardrobe spot, a huge bathroom and the bedroom. The bathroom had gorgeous marbled furnishing with a walk-in shower, a bath and two sinks.

It was bright, airy, the shower was amazing and the room itself just made the stay one of the best I’ve had in London. Having a balcony in a hotel room in London is very rare and to have this was exceptional. I stayed in one of the rooms at the front of the hotel meaning you could see right onto Oxford Street so you could either watch the world go by from your bed or from the balcony.

I was really sad to leave this hotel room. I stayed there for two nights and it became a little home. All of the amenities and luxuries were amazing and I can’t fault the hotel room. There was good storage for luggage in the walk-in wardrobe and even a little kitchen.

The BoTree launched in 2023 and is located at the intersection of Soho, Marylebone, and Mayfair, just a two minute walk from Bond Street Station. It was so easy to go out and explore from the hotel due to the closeness of Tube stations. And there were also Lime bikes nearby!

I was able to walk to Hyde Park, The Royal and Buckingham Palace, as major attractions such as these were so close. The hotel really is in the perfect location.

It is also ideally located just 40 minutes from Wembley Stadium and 25 minutes to the O2 Arena, making it the ideal London pitstop if you are in the capital for big music concerts such as Coldplay or Oasis. Guests staying at the hotel can book into the Soho Suite, ideally set up for music lovers with a vintage record player, and accompanying vinyl collection. With a dining table and marble top bar, guests can get into the spirit with dining, drinks and music (and is also interconnectable with a Deluxe room to create a two-bedroom suite).

And if you think it can’t get any better, it can. The hotel also has its very own The BoTree Bar offering indulgent comfort classic drinks, small plates and delicious cocktails. I also visited the hotel’s restaurant called LAVO, bringing a taste of the Italian Riviera to the heart of London.

Enjoying a cocktail at The BoTree Bar. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

I had the one of the best tiramisu’s I have ever had at this restaurant. The waiter pulled the plastic rim off the desert and I saw all of the cream melt onto the tiramisu, and it tasted divine. I would definitely eat at this restaurant again.

The atmosphere was very chill, the staff were lovely and the restaurant was buzzing with people. It is clearly a popular spot to dine at and I could see why.

The BoTree is one of the best hotels I have stayed at in London. I didn’t want the trip to end - and I will be back for another stay there’s no doubt.