The Gladiator: Airbnb launches new Gladiator experience inviting guests for tour of Colosseum after dark - how to secure a spot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Airbnb is offering the once-in-a-lifetime experience to up to 16 guests. While guests won’t be able to stay the night at the Colosseum, they can have the choice of booking one of two, three-hour experiences for free.
The event will take place on 7 May 2025. Guests can request to book the experience on 27 November at airbnb.com/gladiatormovie.com. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Rome, Italy.
As part of the experience, guests will be greeted by the master of ceremonies who will meet them outside of the Colosseum after sunset and lead them through its portal. The group will then descend into the hypogeum, the underground chambers, determine their gladiator type by donning the provided armour and prepare for battle.
The evening will continue with a guide down the "torch-lit, labyrinthine passageways of the Colosseum where countless warriors walked before," says Airbnb. Guests will be invited to watch "seasoned gladiators engage in a thrilling showdown" before training in the "art of gladiator combat" themselves and fighting against fellow warriors.
Throughout the evening, guests will also be treated to a spread straight from the big screen of grapes, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts. “Gladiator 2,” follows Paul Mescal’s Lucius Verus, the grown son of Russell Crowe’s character from the first “Gladiator” as he lives a young adult in the northern African region of Numidia, where his mother sent him as a child. The sequel bring Lucius back to Rome as a gladiator, making new enemies and reuniting with his mother.
The Gladiator Experience is just the latest in a long string of entertainment-related Airbnb experiences part of their new Icons category. Other immersive experiences, many of which are overnight stays, include the X-Men 97 mansion, the “Up” balloon house, Riley’s Headquarters from “Inside Out 2,Prince’s “Purple Rain” home and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.