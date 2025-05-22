Tiramisu window London: UK capital has a secret window where you get handed a pot of the dessert - where is it located?
An account called ‘londoncoffeeshops’ posted the video in conjunction with @secretlayers_. It turns out Secret Layers is the company behind that secret tiramisu window in London.
In its bio the company says it is “the ultimate tiramisu experience” and it is open every Saturday and Sunday. But, the firm urges customers to pre-order as you could turn up to the window and be left disappointed.
The secret window is located in Paddington. To be exact, it is located in Brook Mews north, W23BX.
The original post reads: “There’s a secret tiramisu window in London where you press a little bell and get handed a pot of tiramisu magic. Say hello to @_secretlayers in Paddington — a homemade tiramisu spot serving up delicious flavors like Classic, Biscoff, Pistachio, and some fun limited editions.
Obviously, as a coffee lover, I went straight for the Classic. But next time? Definitely eyeing the Pistachio. They sold out on their very first weekend — and for good reason. Such a cute concept and seriously good dessert. Check them out before the secret’s out”.
Users commented on the post saying they “need to try it” and think the concept is “fantastic”. The prices range from £8.50-£11 and the standard portion is 260g.
You can also order a big sharing pot of tiramisu which is 400g. This is available on request. The company also adds that halal also available on request, however gluten free and vegan options are currently not available.
