A brawl broke out at Chicago airport with travellers throwing punches and smacking each other with wet floor signs.

Dramatic footage shows passengers aimlessly throwing punches and slapping each other with wet floor signs. The brawl included four people 0 one man wearing a white shirt, two travellers in black, and a man sporting a blue shirt.

The man in blue was wearing what looked like an ID badge. It’s unknown what sparked the brawl, but footage showed two men squaring up before tussling.

The man in white was armed with a wet floor sign. He used the sign to land a blow to his rival's head before slapping the other traveller. The man in the white shirt was hit on the back before being ganged up on by the other three men.

The brawl continued - with one man being hurled onto the floor. The incident happened on December 12, according to Chicago police.

Although Chicago police were called to the chaotic scene, no arrests were made, and no official report was filed, according to a department spokesperson. The reasons behind the brawl remain unknown, as does the precise role of the implicated employee.

Officials at the Chicago Department of Aviation refused to comment. O'Hare International Airport is no stranger to altercations. In May 2023, eye-opening video evidence surfaced from a baggage claim area showing a massive scuffle involving numerous individuals.

In the aftermath of the conflict on May 22, during which participants exchanged punches, tugged hair, and tumbled to the floor near a luggage carousel, two individuals were detained. The entire brawl reportedly stemmed from a spat between travellers disembarking a flight.