Tuerredda beach Sardinia: Brits visiting stunning popular beach in European holiday hotspot will have to book by app this summer
The picturesque spot has been overwhelmed by holidaymakers, particularly during the summer months. Despite already capping the number of daily visitors at 1,100, Teulada council is now pushing for beachgoers to secure their spot on the sand through an app, aiming to ease the strain on the local environment and infrastructure.
Teulada's mayor, Angelo Milia, has made it clear that they're eager to get this technological solution up and running by summer. The council is striving to keep the influx of sun-seekers under control in peak season.
He said: "We hope to start with the new system as early as July”. Since 2020, Sardinian officials have been proactive in preserving the beach's natural beauty, setting visitor limits and introducing bans on single-use plastics, smoking, and taking sand or pebbles as souvenirs.
Visitor caps have now been introduced at dozens of Sardinia's beaches. For instance, between June 15 and September 15, Cala Brandinchi and Lu Impostu have limited numbers to 1,447 and 3,352, respectively.
If you're planning a visit to Tuerredda, it's recommended to get there as early as possible to secure a spot. You can check the official website to see if there are spots available.
