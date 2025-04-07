Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corona Island, off the coast of Colombia, is now officially open to the world.

Corona Island, an “eco-protected natural paradise”, has now opened its shores to travellers. The Corona Beer brand has hosted adults on the island 12 miles southwest of Cartagena by invite-only since 2021.

According to Corona, producing beers brewed with natural ingredients is “symbolic of the brand’s dedication to live in harmony with nature”. To visit, bookings for the Corona Island experience can now be made on the Corona website and travel platforms Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com.

Prices for an island day pass start from COP 672,269 (£126), including a round-trip speed boat from Cartagena, seafront sun lounger, a three-course a la carte lunch, Corona beer and yoga, stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking. For those looking to stay overnight, all-inclusive twin and king bungalows for two will set travellers back around COP 2,016,000 (£379) per night.

The 10 waterfront bungalows with balconies, ocean views and jacuzzis feature all the same perks of the island day pass, with eco-preservation initiatives such as snorkelling to restore coral reefs and mangrove planting for ecosystem reforestation available as add-ons. Guests can also crack open a Corona from a dedicated suite of Corona products, including Corona Extra and Corona Cero.

Clarissa Pantoja, global vice president of Corona, said: “At Corona Island, relaxation meets conservation in a natural beachside setting. As a brand born at the beach and a beer brewed with natural ingredients, we believe that our island serves as a perfect extension of our ethos. With breathtaking landscapes, sustainable practices, and immersive outdoor activities, we invite eco-tourists and travel enthusiasts alike to explore this unique setting, where every experience reflects our dedication to preserving the beauty of the natural world.”