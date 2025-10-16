Tui has unveiled its summer 2027 programme, with free children’s places extended to Mexico and the Dominican Republic for the first time.

The company said more than 2,200 beach properties are available across 70 destinations. It adds that it is the only tour operator offering summer 2027 packages to Thassos, Egypt, Cape Verde, Calabria and Tunisia.

Tui UK and Ireland commercial director Chris Logan said: “For summer 2027, we are excited to be offering our widest range of destinations with free kids’ places, the convenience of flying from 23 UK regional airports and the exceptional service of our UK-accredited Tui staff who run kids’ clubs across more than 120 hotels.” The range of Tui Tours includes the new 13-night Charming China & Vibrant Hong Kong itinerary, which will take travellers from Hangzhou to Shanghai.

Tours will also be offered in destinations including Italy, Croatia, Morocco, Costa Rica, Brazil, Peru, Jordan and Japan. Multi-destination trips are available across all haul types, with new additions to the summer programme being split stays across Hurghada and El Gouna and Cala’N Bosch and Santo Tomas respectively.

The 2027 city breaks programme has also been launched, with “popular” destinations including New York, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. More than 200 wedding venues and more than 1,000 wedding packages will be on sale across 16 destinations for summer 2027.

Logan said: “We’re thrilled to be the first major tour operator to extend our free kids’ places programme to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, responding directly to the growing demand we’ve seen for long-haul family adventures. With thousands of free kids’ places available across our summer 2027 programme, we’re making bucket-list family holidays more accessible than ever before.”

He added: “Securing your holiday and booking early brings significant advantages – greater choice of destinations and accommodation, better availability of preferred travel dates and the flexibility to spread the cost over a longer period, making that dream holiday even more affordable. We are bolstering our Tui programme with an ever-expanding selection of flights including our airline partners, meaning we offer unrivalled choice all with the exceptional Tui service our customers know and love.”