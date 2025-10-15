Ryanair has launched a 48-hour sale with discounts on flights from October to December.

The budget airline has launched the 48-hour ‘Clock Out, Check In!’ flash sale today (Wednesday 15 October). It is offering 15% off flights for travel between 17 October and 18 December 2025.

The sale ends at midnight on Thursday (16 October). This limited time sale allows customers to bag bargain fares across Ryanair’s network of over 235 destinations, whether planning a trip to one of Europe’s famous Christmas markets, hitting the slopes, or chasing some winter sun.

Ryanair has launched a 48-hour sale with discounts on flights from October to December. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire) | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Ryanair’s Director of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:“Whether you're planning a trip to one of Europe’s famous Christmas markets, hitting the slopes, or chasing some winter sun, Ryanair’s 48-hour flash sale offers incredible value across more than 235 destinations with 15% off fares for travel between 17 October and 18 December.

“This limited time offer ends at midnight Thurs (16 Oct) so make sure to book now at Ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”