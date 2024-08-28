Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two airport workers have died after a Delta airplane tyre exploded while it was being changed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A Delta employee and contractor were killed at the scene, while a third person suffered serious injuries. The incident occurred in the maintenance area of the airport just after 5am on Tuesday (27 August).

It is understood the Boeing 757 arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas on Sunday night (25 August), WSB-TV reported. Flight Radar tracking data reveals the plane had completed four short-haul trips on Sunday between Tampa, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Delta TechOps is responsible for the maintenance of all the airline's planes, and Atlanta serves as the global headquarters, servicing more than 200 routes around the world. John Laughter, the president and chief of operations of Delta TechOps, issued a note to staff on Tuesday morning acknowledging the tragedy is “heartbreaking for us all.”

Two airport workers have died after a Delta airplane tire exploded while it was being changed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

He said: “I’m deeply saddened to share that three TechOps team members were involved in an accident that took place early this morning in Atlanta... Wheel & Brake Shop. Please know your safety and wellbeing comes first – always, and that your leaders are here for you.

“Please continue to take good care of yourself and one another. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this by supporting each other.”

Laughter said resources will remain onsite to assist for as long as required, and directed distressed staff to the HR department, while also offering a 24/7 counselling service. Delta Air Lines said in a statement: “The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility.

“We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site.”

Delta has vowed to work with local authorities as an investigation is launched to determine what went wrong. Flights in and out of the airport have not been impacted by the tragedy.