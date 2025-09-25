The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has blocked tourist and work visas for nine nations amid security and migration concerns.

The UAE has temporarily suspended new visas for citizens of nine countries, citing security, health, and migration reforms as key drivers of the decision. The countries listed in the ban are Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan, and Uganda.

Nationals of these states are unable to apply for new tourist visas or work permits in the UAE from 2026 onward. Importantly, the suspension does not constitute a full travel ban.

Citizens from the affected countries who already hold valid visas may continue to reside and work in the UAE without restrictions. Although the UAE has yet to issue an official explanation, analysts point to a combination of security, diplomatic, health, and administrative considerations.

Security concerns have been flagged as a leading factor. Past incidents involving document fraud, identity theft, and risks tied to unlawful migration have prompted similar precautionary measures in the UAE.

Geopolitical relations also play a role, with visa restrictions sometimes reflecting broader diplomatic dynamics. On the public health front, lingering concerns from the COVID-19 era continue to influence immigration decisions, with questions around screening standards and the potential importation of new variants.

Finally, the freeze aligns with migration management reforms, as the UAE works to modernise its visa systems through digital verification and streamlined documentation. The move could cause implications.

Workers from countries such as Bangladesh, Sudan, and Cameroon contribute significantly to remittance flows that support families back home. The disruption threatens to strain household incomes and local economies in these regions.

Tourism operators are also likewise adjusting. Airlines, travel agents, and hotels that cater to African and South Asian markets now face uncertainty as potential visitors encounter indefinite delays in securing visas.