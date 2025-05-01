Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of Uber drivers are participating in a strike today in London.

Private hire drivers are set to strike today (Thursday 1 May) as part of a global movement demanding better pay, working conditions, and protections for gig economy workers. The 24-hour strike, coordinated by the Independent Workers of Great Britain (IWGB), will see drivers log off apps like Uber and Bolt in multiple cities, not just London.

Uber drivers are expected to strike across the UK, including in Newcastle, Bristol, and Manchester. The strike will see UK drivers join colleagues in countries around the world, including the United States, Nigeria, and Uruguay, in a united call for change. The IWGB argues that falling fares, long hours, and a lack of basic worker protections are pushing drivers to their limits.

Drivers also blocked pick-up areas and refused jobs between 7am and 9am this morning at Heathrow Airport. IWGB told NationalWorld that “drivers chose to target Heathrow because they estimate it to be one of Uber’s most lucrative locations in Europe.”

They added: “Drivers flooded the car park and logged off their apps then blocked the entrance to the private hire driver car park to stop people coming in and waiting to get jobs from Heathrow.”

Uber said it has taken a number of steps in partnership with Heathrow to mitigate any impact. A spokesperson said: “We regularly engage with drivers, especially through our industry-leading agreement with the GMB union, who are not taking part in this action.

“Uber is currently meeting with hundreds of drivers across the country to hear directly from them about how we can improve their experience on the platform.” Heathrow said Terminal operations will continue as normal, and the airport is expecting “minimal impact” – but recommended that passengers consider alternative transportation arrangements where possible.