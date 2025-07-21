Major Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia caused chaos at major airports serving Moscow on Monday (21 July).

Thousands of passengers waiting in lines or sleeping on the floor after flights were cancelled or delayed, Russian media reported. Videos published by Russian media showed people sleeping on the floor of Sheremetyevo, Russia's busiest airport by passenger numbers, amid long queues. More than 140 flights cancelled and over 130 redirected, according to Russia’s aviation watchdog.

Russia's defence ministry said it had downed 117 drones overnight, including 30 over the Moscow region, after downing 172 drones, including 30 over the Moscow region, the previous day. Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, briefly imposed restrictions on flights overnight at Moscow's main airports—Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovskiy.

Several thousand people were stranded in the far east of Russia due to the cancellation of flights in European Russia, while extra trains were put on to bring passengers back to Moscow from the northern Russian city of St Petersburg, Russian media said. In his latest post on social media, Volodymyr Zelensky shared an update from the Ukrainian military’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He said Ukraine continues to target “Russian sabotage groups” in the Pokrovsk region. He wrote: “Russia’s tactics remain the same — they are attempting to seize new positions using small groups. Ukrainian units are employing all necessary means to detect and neutralize such enemy activity.”

This is not the first time that Ukrainian drone attacks have caused travel disruption in Russia. In May, at least 60,000 passengers were stranded at airports across the country after Kyiv launched more than 500 drones in a 24-hour period, according to Russia's defence ministry.

The latest attacks come as the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to move towards a peace settlement with Ukraine but that Moscow's priority was to "achieve our goals". It has been nearly three-and-a-half years since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.