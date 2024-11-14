Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers have been warned about the UK's best and worst airports for delays this Christmas.

A study by Good Travel Management has revealed the most disrupted airports over the festive period, based on last December's delays. Teesside International Airport topped the list as the UK's most delayed airport in December, with passengers experiencing an average delay of 37 minutes and 40 seconds during the festive season.

Almost a quarter of all flights were delayed by at least an hour, impacting the plans of frustrated Christmas travellers. Despite serving only a few routes such as Lapland, Teesside also had the highest cancellation rate, with 6.8 per cent of flights grounded.

Aberdeen Airport followed closely behind, ranking second with more than 13 per cent of flights delayed by over an hour. But at the other end of the league table, people heading to Birmingham Airport this December will only see delays on 8 per cent of flights, with delays averaging out at 18 minutes.

The average delay at the airport last December was 30 minutes and 35 seconds. Aberdeen, often subject to wintry weather, has faced operational issues due to icy conditions in previous years.

Travellers passing through Cardiff Airport last December experienced minimal disruption, as it was named the UK's least disrupted airport. Despite handling over a million passengers annually, Cardiff boasted an impressive average delay of just 7 minutes and 24 seconds, earning its reputation as the go-to option for Christmas travellers.

Laura Busby from Good Travel Management commented: "Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for travel, regardless of whether you're flying for business or pleasure. While delays are frustrating, understanding which airports are most affected can help alleviate some stress.

"As these statistics show, delays are a reality of December travel, but knowing which airports are most likely to experience problems can help both business travellers and holidaymakers plan ahead, choose more reliable options and reduce stress during the festive period. For those looking to avoid lengthy waits, Cardiff and Southend are standout options for smoother journeys if available."

Full list of most disrupted airports in December

Teesside International Aberdeen Exeter London Gatwick Jersey (Channel Islands) Liverpool Isle of Man East Midlands International Edinburgh London Heathrow

Full list of least disrupted airports in December:

Cardiff Southend Bournemouth Belfast City Newcastle Southampton London Luton Leeds Bradford Birmingham