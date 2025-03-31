Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A United Airlines flight collided with a kite as it tried to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

United Airlines flight 654 from Houston was attempting to land before tensions rose as a nearby kite flew 'right into the flightpath.' '[The kite] was over the park. About 100 feet over the ground. It looked like it's right on the flight path...,' said air traffic control communications with the flight's pilots.

Police responded to reports of a kite flying at Gravely Point, which is prohibited in that area due to the dangers it poses to a low-flying aircraft, according to ABC 13. Thankfully, the plane landed safely and there were no reported injuries or damages to the aircraft, United said in a statement to the outlet.

The statement said: “We are aware of reports that a kite struck UA flight 654 from Houston to Reagan Airport in Washington DC. The aircraft landed safely, customers deplaned normally and upon inspection there was no damage to the aircraft.”

Authorities say that the kite was returned to its owner shortly after it was seized by officers. No charges were filed.