Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The world’s largest nightclub is set to open in Spain next year - and a Hollywood actor has appeared in a promotional video for the club.

The club will be in Ibiza, on the old site of the previous world-famous club Privilege which has been closed since the summer of 2019. Since its closure, plans have been proposed to rebuild the club into an even larger venue - billed as the world's first hyperclub.

It will be called UNVRS, pronounced Universe. An announcement, made this week, claims it will create "a never-before-seen concept in nightlife entertainment".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also promises to combine "the high-end service, luxury and attention to detail of a nightclub with the infrastructure, scale and ambition of arena events". Hollywood actor Will Smith has already appeared in a new promotional video for the club.

The world’s largest nightclub is set to open in Spain next year - and a Hollywood actor has appeared in a promotional video for the club. (Photo: Kim Mogg/NationalWorld/Getty Images) | Kim Mogg/NationalWorld/Getty Images

The group behind it also launched Ushuaïa - where Calvin Harris had a residency this summer - and Hï, formerly Space, which was recently voted the world's best club for the third year in a row. Yann Pissenem, the owner, founder and CEO of The Night League tells Billboard that with the new space, “we’re taking everything we’ve learned from creating Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza—venues ranked among the world’s best—and pushing the boundaries even further.”

The announcement of the club began on July 31, when many in Ibiza reported seeing a mysterious object in the sky near Es Vedra, a large rock formation just off the coast of the island’s west coast. It has now been revealed that this was a marketing stunt.

Will Smith posted a video of himself to Instagram saying he’d seen the “UFO sighting” and therefore “hit my boy Yann, and Yann is like the king of Ibiza,” with Pissenem then sending Smith a pinned location on the island which lead Smith to the construction site of the new club. In the video, Smith meets Pissenem at the site, with Pissenem declaring “welcome to [UNVRS]” as the Men In Black them song plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ibiza has always been the epicentre of global club culture, and we feel a responsibility to elevate it again, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the nightlife scene,” Pissenem continues to Billboard. “With [UNVRS], we’re not just preserving Ibiza’s prestige; we’re redefining what’s possible in club culture.”