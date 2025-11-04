All taxis in the Spanish city Valencia are called to a strike today to protest the "intrusion" of VTC (private hire vehicle) licenses.

This new protest is organized by the most representative taxi associations in Valencia who expect an almost total strike during the demonstration. The strike is expected to last between 8:00 and 12:00 today (Tuesday 4 November).

In the city of Valencia , the taxi sector is carrying out a double demonstration, "which will significantly affect the city's traffic," reports the Local Police. At 8:00 a.m., a demonstration set off from the intersection of Avenida de los Naranjos and Avenida de Catalunya (even-numbered licenses).

The second march began along Avenida del Camp de Túria and Avenida de les Corts Valencianes (odd-numbered licenses). The route will include a stop at Valencia City Hall to present a letter addressed to the mayor, followed by a protest rally in front of the Ministry of Environment, Infrastructure and Territory, at the 9 d'Octubre administrative complex , near Avenida del Cid, which will end around 12:30 pm.

The protesters will also set up information pickets at Manises Airport, the AVE and Nord train stations, and the bus station. Taxi drivers are protesting the "intrusion" of ride-hailing services and are calling on Councillor Vicente Martínez Mus to "do his job" to stop this service from offering urban services .

The spokesman for the Taxi Union Federation, Fernando del Molino, has assured that the strike will be fully observed, especially in Valencia, and although some taxi drivers will not attend the demonstrations, "almost none" will work, Efe reports. The protests were agreed upon by the Valencia and Province Taxi Union Federation, AGTV, ACTV, USOCV, UCATA and Caracol.

For its part, MOVVA, the Professional Mobility Association of the Valencian Community, announced on October 31 that, in response to the protests announced by the taxi sector, the entity's VTCs and taxis "will reinforce their availability to guarantee the mobility of Valencian citizens."