I spent two nights in Venice and I loved it - but I also thought that this was the perfect amount of time in the popular Italian city.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have visited Venice one before when I was 17 on a sixth form school trip. So to return to the popular Italian city was a delight.

I spent two nights there and stayed at the most delightful hotel, the Radisson Collection Hotel, Palazzo Nani Venice, which was right by the canal and so easy to get to. The five-star hotel is located close to the Venetian Ghetto, neighborhood shops, and small cafes. It is also in an area with less tourists - so I would highly recommend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I loved exploring the city and all of its sights including Piazza San Marco, Ponte di Rialto to Saint Mark’s Basilica. There are so many delicious restaurants to choose from and an array of bars where you can sit outside and enjoy a nice Aperol Spritz or a beer.

I spent two nights in Venice and I loved it - but I also thought that this was the perfect amount of time in the popular Italian city. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Holidaying in Venice is delightful - but I found that two nights was enough time. After the first day I had already seen most of the main attractions, and racked up a lot of steps.

On the second day I decided to travel to Padua, an overlooked Italian city. It was a really quick journey, taking less than 30 minutes by train. You take the train at Stazione di Venezia Santa Lucia and you are in Padua in no time.

I visited Padua as I felt that I had already exhausted most of Venice. And it was so nice to go somewhere new with less tourists - and it was the best decision as I thoroughly enjoyed it there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in the evening I was back to Venice to eat at another delicious restaurant. The food is divine here, and the tiramisu is of course second to none.

If you are thinking of heading to Venice I would only recommend staying a few days and carrying on your holiday elsewhere. For example, after Venice I travelled to Sicily and then went to Sardinia. There are many routes you can do and places to visit. You could even head to Verona or Florence, and the Italian trains are amazing - so you can make the most of this!