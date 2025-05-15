A YouTuber has gone viral after he shared how much it cost for a “quick trip” to Disney Land in Florida.

Craig Stowell, a professional YouTuber based in West Palm Beach, Florida, took his family to Walt Disney World in April, during Easter weekend. He spent a grand total of $1,391.91 on parking, tickets, food and drinks, he told USA TODAY.

He told the outlet: "Know that everything is more expensive than it used to be. It's not just a quick trip up to Disney anymore. It's the cost of my son's first car."

The family decided to do an impromptu Disney trip so they packed their things and drove to Orlando, Florida, from West Palm Beach, Florida. In a video he posted about his day, he talks about just how much money he and his family spent on a day trip to Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios and Disney Springs.

For Stowell, his wife and three kids, including his son who was younger than 10, entrance to Hollywood Studios cost $974. The tickets were purchased on the day they visited the park. The remaining $345.91 was spent on parking, which is $30 per car, food and drinks.

As the family visited on a holiday weekend, their tickets were more expensive due to a holiday surcharge, Stowell said. One-day tickets for Florida residents on Disney's website start at $119, and can be even cheaper for Florida residents planning to visit the park for multiple days.

Listed below are the prices of one-day tickets to enter the Disney parks on Saturday, May 24 for both residents and non-residents:

Magic Kingdom- $184

EPCOT- $179

Disney's Hollywood Studios- $179

Disney's Animal Kingdom- $159

A family of five, with one child younger than 10 years old, would pay $947.87, including taxes, to enter Hollywood studios during the holiday weekend, according to Walt Disney World's website. The price doesn't include the additional costs of parking, Lightning Lane passes, photo packages, hotel stays or food.

Stowell recommends that people trying to save some money plan ahead and skip the parks during holiday weekends and go during the off-season instead. Florida residents can also save money on their Disney trip by purchasing tickets for multiple days, according to Walt Disney World's website.

Non-Florida residents can also take advantage of the 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket, which will allow guest admission to only EPCOT, Animal Kingdom and Hollowood Studios, and excludes Magic Kingdom, stated the resort's website. Prices for the ticket start at $89 per day, and are valid until September 22, according to Disney World. The tickets must be used within five days of the selected start date.