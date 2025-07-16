Britain has lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to apply to resume UK flights.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ban was imposed in 2020, days after Pakistan launched an investigation into the validity of pilot licences issued in the country following a PIA plane crash that killed 97 people. The British High Commission said on Wednesday the lifting of the ban followed safety improvements by Pakistani authorities.

The decision comes just months after the European Union took similar steps. PIA had previously estimated an annual revenue loss of around 40 billion rupees ($144 million) due to the ban. The airline has long considered UK routes, including London, Manchester, and Birmingham, among its most profitable, and holds sought-after landing slots at London's Heathrow Airport that could become active again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain has lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing them to apply to resume UK flights. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

PIA's spokesperson said the airline was finalising preparations to resume UK flights "in the shortest possible time" and had submitted its proposed schedule. Flights would resume with the Islamabad-Manchester route, with three weekly flights planned initially pending schedule approval, the spokesperson added.

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif welcomed the decision. Speaking at a televised news conference on Wednesday, he attributed the ban to what he described as “baseless” remarks made by former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He said Mr Khan’s claim tarnished the country’s image and triggered significant financial losses for Pakistan International Airlines.