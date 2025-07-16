Lava has begun to spew out of the Sundhnúkur volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland forcing tourists and families to evacuate.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office says the eruption - the volcano's ninth since December 2023 - happened in the early hours of this morning after the mass evacuation. A campsite and the Blue Lagoon Iceland - a five-star hotel resort - were evacuated, as was most of the town of Grindavík. Local media reports police are driving around town, to check on local residents and encourage them to leave their homes in case of an eruption.

Iceland’s main airport, Keflavík International Airport, currently remains open and operational, with no reported cancellations or major delays from airlines including Icelandair, PLAY, easyJet, and others. The eruption is a low‑ash, effusive (lava flow) fissure eruption, which means minimal impact on air travel.

Airlines and airport operator ISAVIA are actively monitoring the situation, but no disruption to the schedule has occurred. Passengers are advised to keep an eye on their airline’s updates, as volcanic conditions can evolve - though current forecasts suggest no immediate effect on operations.

Based on GPS measurements and deformation signals, it is likely that this is a fairly small eruption, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office website. Based on the location of the eruption fissure and the size of the eruption, the lava flow is not going to create a danger in Grindavík - but lava could start flowing towards Grindavíkurvegur, another settlement north of Stóra-Skógfell.

Authorities are monitoring the situation carefully. It is the 12th time this volcano has erupted since January 2021 - and ninth since December 2023.

Often referred to as a land of ice and fire, the North Atlantic island nation has many glaciers and volcanoes. The outbreaks, known as fissure eruptions, are characterised by lava flows emerging from long cracks in the earth's crust, rather than from a central crater.