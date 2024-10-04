Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of thousands of rotting salmon carcasses have been dumped illegally on a picturesque beach in Scotland.

Whiteshore Cockles, a waste disposal company which "specialises in processing fish farm mortalities", have been dumping dead salmon on the shores of North Uist for over a decade. But in January of this year, the licensing of burial ended and the practice became illegal.

However, footage shot by undercover investigators shows that the company was still scrapping the salmon carcasses at the site four months after the Scottish government implemented the new law. Back in May, the firm wrote to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), saying: “We have ceased burial of any fish mortalities as of January 31, 2024”.

But the video provided by Green energy company Ecotricity contradicts this. It shows lorries dumping massive amounts of salmon into a pit and covering them with seaweed.

Hundreds of thousands of rotting salmon carcasses have been dumped illegally on a picturesque beach in Scotland. (Photo: Don Staniford/@TheGAAIA on X) | Don Staniford/@TheGAAIA on X

Concerns over cross-contamination and the spread of disease have also been raised as the footage shows that sheep, cats, and birds have gained access to the premises. An investigation by Scotland's environmental regulator has now been launched.

A spokesperson for SEPA told ITV News: "SEPA was advised by Whiteshore Cockles that any mortalities that were not being processed by the permitted facility, as part of the commissioning process, were being transported to mainland treatment facilities for disposal. SEPA is concerned by the information presented and is now investigating with public partners with responsibilities for this activity."

Eco activist and founder of Ecotricity, Dale Vince, called the investigation an "environmental and human health outrage". Whiteshore Cockles has been approached for comment.