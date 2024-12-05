Wizz Air’s unlimited flights deal is back on sale - the first of its kind in the UK.

The airline’s first-of-its-kind “All You Can Fly” membership is back on sale today (Thursday 5 December) with a limited number of passes available. The announcement comes after the first sale of memberships sold out in just 48 hours in August.

The unique membership costs €599 and enables members to book flights across a 12-month period to nearly 200 destinations in over 50 countries on 800 Wizz Air routes. Wizz Air is the only airline in Europe to offer an extensive number of flights for a set price.

The yearly membership will provide spontaneous travellers access to flights across Wizz Air’s entire network with a recurring booking fee of €9.99, giving them the opportunity to fly as often as they need, while saving money on usual ticket prices. The membership is valid for one passenger for a 12-month period, which is automatically renewed every year.

Customers can choose from available destination 72-hours before the date and time of departure. As part of the membership, the first flight taken is free of charge.

Since the initial launch in August, members have been able to successfully find availability on their preferred flights in over 90% of cases. Most popular destinations include Budapest, Abu Dhabi, London, Rome and Bucharest. On average, over the last two months each pass holder has already made two to three trips, with one frequent traveller managing to fly 38 times using the advantages of their “All You Can Fly” membership.

Add-ons like baggage and seat selection are not included in the membership fee but can be added to the booking separately. Only international flights are included in the membership.

The deal has drew quite a lot of criticism amongst users on Reddit. One person wrote: “I recently bought Wizz Air’s “All You Can Fly” pass, thinking it would be an amazing deal to travel more affordably. But honestly, this has been one of my worst decisions.

“The “unlimited” flights feel like a joke because there’s almost never any availability! When there is, it’s typically for routes that would have cost around £20 anyway. The whole thing feels like it’s set up to make it nearly impossible to use, especially with their three-day rule. You can only book flights three days in advance, which just seems designed to trap you into buying a return ticket separately.”

However another user said it has benefited them as they are more flexible. The user responded: “You just have to be very flexible. I myself can work from anywhere. And I already took 10 flights so far (been to Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Egypt) and going to Dubai tomorrow.”