Wizz Air has revealed its profits slumped over the past year as the airline grappled with a fifth of its planes being grounded due to engine issues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eastern and central European budget carrier had 42 of its Airbus fleet out of operation at the end of the 2024-25 financial year. The number had gone down to 37 by May 9 and is expected to to reduce to 34 by the end of the current quarter.

A compensation deal with the engine maker was agreed at the end of 2024 covering the direct costs involved with aircraft groundings. The airline has suffered from issues involving Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wizz Air has revealed its profits slumped over the past year as the airline grappled with a fifth of its planes being grounded due to engine issues. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It reported an operating profit of 167.5 million euros (£141 million) for the year to the end of March, about a 62% drop from the 437.9 million euros (£368.7 million) generated the prior year. Nevertheless, revenues for the group edged up 3.8% and it carried a record 63.4 million passengers.

The low-cost European airline was forced to ground an average of 44 planes over the year due to issues with the engines, which are made by US aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. Fares for the summer have been cut by “low single digits” to drive traffic and leverage higher summer close-in booking yields, the airline noted.

Jozsef Varadi, Wizz Air’s chief executive, said: “Despite the unproductivity of a grounded fleet, we successfully delivered a second consecutive year of profitability. The number of grounded aircraft will start reducing in both absolute and relative terms and this is why we have reached a transformation point.”