Wizz Air has shared its most popular off-the-beaten-track destinations - as it becomes first airline to offer direct flights from London to Medina.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marion Geoffroy, the Managing Director at Wizz Air, said she loves how Wizz Air “connects people to some lesser-known (but incredible) destinations they can discover.” She added: “Over the past few years, we have seen a huge uptick in travellers exploring destinations such as Tirana in Albania, Marrakesh in Morocco, Brasov in Romania and Tromso in Norway.

“We hope to continue to expand our network and connect the UK with even more off-the-beaten-track destinations in the coming years.” Tirana is the capital of Albania, and is known for its colourful Ottoman-, Fascist- and Soviet-era architecture. Pastel buildings surround the city's focal point, Skanderbeg Square, which is named for its equestrian statue of a national hero. It has increasingly becoming a popular destination for Brits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wizz Air has shared its most popular off-the-beaten-track destinations - as it becomes first airline to offer direct flights from London to Medina. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Wizz Air will also be adding another off-the-beaten-track destination to its list. The airline will be the first to offer a direct flight between London Gatwick and Medina in Saudi Arabia. The new route, which launches on 1st August, is Wizz Air’s second from the UK using the longer-range Airbus XLR aircraft.

The move will see Medina’s Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport welcome hundreds of thousands of new visitors each year thanks to Wizz Air’s commitment to providing UK passengers with the most convenient and affordable travel options. The airline will facilitate more than 174,000 seats per year to Medina, making the holy city, famous for its religious tourism, more accessible than ever. Tickets are now available for sale on wizzair.com and via Wizz Air’s official mobile app with fares as low as £233.99.

Marion Geoffroy said: “We are delighted to announce this new route from London Gatwick to Medina. It is an important milestone for the airline, as we continue to widen our network from the UK beyond Europe. We strive to make flying as accessible as possible, and this new direct route will give thousands of travellers the chance to connect with a city rich in culture and history, for an affordable price. We are proud to be the airline that connects iconic cities around the world, and we look forward to providing even more opportunities for travel in the future.”