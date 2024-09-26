Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Europe’s least crowded beaches have been unveiled with two just an hour away from London.

Europe is full of popular beach destinations like Ibiza, Tenerife, and the Algarve, but it also has numerous hidden gems that offer unique experiences without the overwhelming tourist crowds. During peak summer, many beaches are packed with tourists and locals alike.

But which beaches are overcrowded and where can you find peace and quiet? Wizz Air created a list of Europe's least crowded beaches for your next getaway.

To determine the most and least overcrowded beaches Wizz Air analysed over 50 European countries and their top beaches. They then used their travel expertise and a calculation that involved measuring the beach, dividing its area by the size of a beach towel, and then dividing that by the average number of daily visitors. This gave an estimate of how much space each beach offers per person.

András Rado, Head of Communications said “While most of us are familiar with Europe's iconic beach destinations like Ibiza, Tenerife, or the Algarve, there are countless coastal gems that often go unnoticed by travellers. At Wizz Air, we're passionate about helping travellers affordably discover the lesser-known treasures of Europe. From a secluded, pristine cove in Croatia to a hidden sandy stretch in Albania, there are plenty of lesser-known beach spots where you can unwind, away from the bustling crowds.”

Listed below are the top 10 least crowded beaches in Europe.

1. Beach of Durrës in Albania

2. Camber Sands in East Sussex, England

3. Zlatni Rat Beach (Golden Horn) in Bol/Brac, Croatia

4.Borsh Beach in Albania

5. Plage de Pampelonne in Ramatuelle, France

6. Brighton Beach, England

7. Praia da Falésia in Algarve, Portugal

8. Mogren Beach in Budva, Montenegro

9. Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus

10. Playa d'en Bossa in Ibiza, Spain