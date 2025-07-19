Wonder Sea cruise Vietnam: Tourist boat capsizes off popular spot leaving at least 18 dead and 23 still missing
A frantic search-and-rescue operation is underway, with at least 12 people rescued so far and 18 bodies recovered. The Wonder Sea cruise boat overturned at around 2pm local time (7am in the UK) in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province.
The ship was rocked by stormy weather after a typhoon hit the South China Sea. The nationalities of the tourists are yet to be confirmed by authorities.
The area has been hit by Storm Wipha, the third typhoon to hit the South China Sea this year. The typhoon is projected to make landfall along Vietnam’s northern coast early next week.
Ha Long Bay in northeast Vietnam is a popular tourist hotspot. It is known for its emerald waters and thousands of towering limestone islands topped by rainforests. Junk boat tours and sea kayak expeditions take visitors past islands named for their shapes, including Stone Dog and Teapot islets.
The region is popular for scuba diving, rock climbing and hiking.
